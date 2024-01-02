Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $43,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.