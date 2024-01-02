Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 130,492 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of United Rentals worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.0 %

URI traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.50. The company had a trading volume of 130,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.