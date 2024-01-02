Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,759,320 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759,320 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $47,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $18,395,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 307,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,607. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.