Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,759,320 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759,320 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $47,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $18,395,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 307,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,607. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.