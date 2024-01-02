Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 371,950 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,950 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Kroger worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

