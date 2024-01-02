Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dover worth $40,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.33. 131,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

