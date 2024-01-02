Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 83,700 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of NOV worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in NOV by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. StockNews.com lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 530,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,418. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

