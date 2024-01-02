Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Shares Up 64.7%

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 64.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.40. 9,571,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 489,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Cereplast Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.
About Cereplast
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cereplast
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.