CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 851,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,568. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CEVA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CEVA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

