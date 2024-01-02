CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 16955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The company has a market cap of C$108.34 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

