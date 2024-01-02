Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CIA

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIA traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.65. 558,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,395. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$387.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.8058691 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.