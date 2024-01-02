Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.68

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 339952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8058691 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.