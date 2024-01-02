ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

CHX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,177. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 73.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 907,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

