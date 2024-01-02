Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 1,108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,247.8 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
CTOUF remained flat at $8.78 during trading on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
