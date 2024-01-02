Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 1,108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,247.8 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

CTOUF remained flat at $8.78 during trading on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

