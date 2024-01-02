Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 349.94 ($4.46), with a volume of 362569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.50 ($4.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.71) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.30), for a total value of £155,324.52 ($197,790.04). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £142,457.68 ($181,405.42). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,516 shares of company stock valued at $32,673,970. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

