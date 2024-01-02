Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.1 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CGIFF remained flat at $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
