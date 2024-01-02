Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.1 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF remained flat at $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

