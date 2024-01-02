Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 625,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,930. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

