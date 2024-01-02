China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 60,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.29.
