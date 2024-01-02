China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 60,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

