China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,329,400 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 2,599,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,658.8 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
CHEAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.
About China Eastern Airlines
