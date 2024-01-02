China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,102,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 5,658,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.0 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.54 on Tuesday. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of 0.53 and a fifty-two week high of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.58.
China Feihe Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.