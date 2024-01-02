China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,102,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 5,658,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.0 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.54 on Tuesday. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of 0.53 and a fifty-two week high of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.58.

China Feihe Company Profile

Read More

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

