China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 677,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,453.6 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.