China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 677,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,453.6 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.41.
About China Resources Gas Group
