China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 4,181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.3 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
About China Vanke
