China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 4,181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.3 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

