Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 464.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 494.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $29.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,257.36. 65,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,567. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,171.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,024.71.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,026. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,205.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

