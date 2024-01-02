Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $119.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

Shares of CHH opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $4,848,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 126,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after buying an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

