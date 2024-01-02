Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

