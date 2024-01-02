Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,074,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 0.7 %

CHRRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

