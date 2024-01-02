Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 781055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Up 12.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

