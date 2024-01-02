Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $602.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $550.16 and a 200-day moving average of $515.93. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.