Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,021. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

View Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.