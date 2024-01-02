Citigroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 208,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 154,993 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,283,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,456. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

