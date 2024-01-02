Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

