Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
