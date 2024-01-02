Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.02.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

