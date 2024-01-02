Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 129,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 3,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,309. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $643,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

