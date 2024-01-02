Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLZNY

Clariant Price Performance

Clariant Company Profile

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. Clariant has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.