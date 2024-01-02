Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 49342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.15).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of £32.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1,212.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.02.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

