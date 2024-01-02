ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

About ClearOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.