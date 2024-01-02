ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
