Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.32% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.