Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 33,935 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,367. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

