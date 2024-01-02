Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 411 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 129,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,396. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

