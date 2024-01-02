Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises 0.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 389,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $28.43.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.