Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,831,000 after acquiring an additional 142,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 491,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,418. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.69, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

