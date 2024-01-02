Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.02 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 3,943,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,047,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.