Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 2,674,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542,054. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

