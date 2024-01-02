Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after acquiring an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

