Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $32.63 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,630,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. 212,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

