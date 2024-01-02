Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

ARKK stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,151,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177,129. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

