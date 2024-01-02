Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $39,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 379,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

