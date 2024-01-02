Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,173. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

