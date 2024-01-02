Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 189,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

