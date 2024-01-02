Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Shares of CLOU stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 121,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $23.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

