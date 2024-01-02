Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.11% of Clearway Energy worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 181,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,717. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.